News in Brief Podcast | Week 48 | Port ‘musical chairs’, rates and MSC u-turn

LTL price hikes by US carriers expected to stick, despite softer market
Although demand has declined slightly, general rate increases announced by major LTL carriers in the ...
WMT: ON A ROLLDSV: SLOW START AAPL: LEGALUPS: MULTI-MILLION PENALTY FOR UNFAIR EARNINGS DISCLOSUREWTC: PUNISHEDVW: UNDER PRESSUREKNIN: APAC LEADERSHIP WATCHZIM: TAKING PROFITPEP: MINOR HOLDINGS CONSOLIDATIONDHL: GREEN DEALBA: WIND OF CHANGEMAERSK: BULLISH CALLXPO: HEDGE FUNDS ENGINEF: CHOPPING BOARD
In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news and offers a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.
Ms Goldstone is joined by The Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane, who explains how MSC did a u-turn on its decision to abandon cargo after mass complaints from forwarders.
The Loadstar managing editor Gavin van Marle then gives an overview of Zim, Target and Walmart’s Q3 results, and recaps the game of musical chairs being played by MSC, Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd across UK ports.
Finally, Ms Lennane and Mr van Marle both offer an update on last week’s ocean and airfreight rates.
So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized but jam-packed news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week’s happenings, all in under 15 minutes!
