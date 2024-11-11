News in Brief podcast | Week 46 2024 | Trump tariffs and still striking 

News in Brief podcast | Week 45 2024 | Exploding parcels, Q3 results and Wincanton/GXO sagas
In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone ...
In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news and offers a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.
Ms Goldstone is joined by The Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane. Together, they discuss the industry’s reaction to a Trump victory and what it will likely mean for cargo capacity and rates, with insight from Xeneta, Drewry and a large US shipper.
They then chat about the strike that erupted on Canadian East coast, now coinciding with the ongoing strike on the West Coast, and what forwarders are doing to mitigate the disruption.
Finally, as always, The Loadstar managing editor Gavin van Marle offers a round-up of last week’s ocean shipping rates.
So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized but jam-packed news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week’s happenings, all in under 9 minutes!
