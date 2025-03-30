News in Brief Podcast | Week 13 | USTR hearing; WestJet cargo disappearing?  

By Charlotte Goldstone 30/03/2025

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including which carriers would be most affected by the proposed 301 rule for China-built vessels calling at US ports.

Ms Goldstone concludes the episode with a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.

She is joined by The Loadstar’s managing editor, Gavin van Marle, who gives the latest schedule reliability figures and the latest ocean freight ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN