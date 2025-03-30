News in Brief Podcast | Week 13 | USTR hearing; WestJet cargo disappearing?  

Shippers have hard choices to make, says GSF, as tariffs begin to bite
With a range of tariffs to be implemented on Wednesday next week by the US, ...
In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including which carriers would be most affected by the proposed 301 rule for China-built vessels calling at US ports.
Ms Goldstone concludes the episode with a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.
She is joined by The Loadstar’s managing editor, Gavin van Marle, who gives the latest schedule reliability figures and the latest ocean freight ...
Semiconductors could compensate for air freight's lost ecommerce traffic
'It’s healthy competition' Maersk tells forwarders bidding for same business
Transpacific sees first major MSC blanks as rates fall and volumes falter
'Weakened' Maersk paying a heavy price for its lack of fleet growth
US shippers slam USTR port fee plan – 'an apocalypse for trade'
Opposition builds for final hearing on US plan to tax Chinese box ship calls
Despite sourcing shifts, 'don't write-off China', says CMA CGM CCO
White House confirms automotive tariffs – 'a disaster for the industry'
Truckers face a serious threat as large shippers develop networks
Good start for Gemini, liner schedule reliability data reveals
New price hikes may slow ocean spot rate slide – but for how long?
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article