NBC: Mexico's president says tariffs will be delayed for one month

Mexican tariffs a 'smart signal' that duty-free loophole is closing
Mexico’s recent imposition of tariffs on foreign imports has signalled to China and the US ...
MAERSK: GETTING CAUGHT DHL: AFTER RECENT STRENGTH COMES THE PAIN KNIN: NEW MULTI-YEAR LOW DSV: HAMMEREDUPS: CONSENSUS DOWN STLA: CHANGESCHRW: DOWN AND RIGHTLY SOXOM: SOLID AAPL: SUPPLY CHAIN PLANNING AAPL: INVENTORY FOCUSWMT: RESHORINGUPS: THE HANGOVERUPS: PRICING AMAZON RISKGXO: LUXURY PARTNERSHIP EXTENDEDUPS: SCS PERFORMANCEUPS: EFFICIENCY SOUGHT
MAERSK: GETTING CAUGHT DHL: AFTER RECENT STRENGTH COMES THE PAIN KNIN: NEW MULTI-YEAR LOW DSV: HAMMEREDUPS: CONSENSUS DOWN STLA: CHANGESCHRW: DOWN AND RIGHTLY SOXOM: SOLID AAPL: SUPPLY CHAIN PLANNING AAPL: INVENTORY FOCUSWMT: RESHORINGUPS: THE HANGOVERUPS: PRICING AMAZON RISKGXO: LUXURY PARTNERSHIP EXTENDEDUPS: SCS PERFORMANCEUPS: EFFICIENCY SOUGHT
NBC NEWS reports:
Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum said Monday that the U.S. would delay a proposed 25% tariff on all goods coming into the country from Mexico for one month, after Mexico agreed to ramp up security at its border.
Sheinbaum posted on social media that Mexico will immediately reinforce the northern border with 10,000 members of the National Guard to address drug trafficking from Mexico into the U.S., particularly fentanyl…
To read the full post, please click here.
Crew abandons Chinese feeder vessel on fire in the Red Sea
Asia-US box traffic hits an all-time high, boosted by retail front-loading
Lack of freighters means a capacity crunch and limited air cargo growth
Maersk dismisses fears over capacity constraints at key Gemini port
Chinese New Year rush and threat of tariffs leaves box ports congested
Maersk box ship breakdown means losses for Chilean cherry exporters
Contract season in limbo as carriers eye conditions for a Red Sea return
Carriers hope price hikes will hold as spot rates fall in CNY doldrums
Jochen Thewes to join DSV board after Schenker deal
Crime gangs using fake security seals to access China-to-US containers
More industrial unrest in Bangladesh, more opportunity for India
Shippers 'happy to pay top dollar' for guaranteed price and capacity
UPS Supply Chain Solutions: a target for Maersk, DHL or Kuehne?
Air Cargo Podcast | January 2025 | New year, new strategies: United Cargo and Amazon Air Cargo reveal all in our new podcast
The US Line: DSV template – building world leadership from humble origins
Logistics cheers as third runway for Heathrow gets green light at last
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article