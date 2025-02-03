NBC: Mexico's president says tariffs will be delayed for one month

By LoadstarEditorial 03/02/2025

NBC NEWS reports:

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum said Monday that the U.S. would delay a proposed 25% tariff on all goods coming into the country from Mexico for one month, after Mexico agreed to ramp up security at its border.

Sheinbaum posted on social media that Mexico will immediately reinforce the northern border with 10,000 members of the National Guard to address drug trafficking from Mexico into the U.S., particularly fentanyl…

To read the full post, please click here.