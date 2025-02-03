Sign up for our FREE newsletter
NBC: Mexico's president says tariffs will be delayed for one month

MAERSK: GETTING CAUGHT DHL: AFTER RECENT STRENGTH COMES THE PAIN KNIN: NEW MULTI-YEAR LOW DSV: HAMMEREDUPS: CONSENSUS DOWN STLA: CHANGESCHRW: DOWN AND RIGHTLY SOXOM: SOLID AAPL: SUPPLY CHAIN PLANNING AAPL: INVENTORY FOCUSWMT: RESHORINGUPS: THE HANGOVERUPS: PRICING AMAZON RISKGXO: LUXURY PARTNERSHIP EXTENDEDUPS: SCS PERFORMANCEUPS: EFFICIENCY SOUGHT

Photo: © Dilok Klaisataporn | Dreamstime.com
NBC NEWS reports:

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum said Monday that the U.S. would delay a proposed 25% tariff on all goods coming into the country from Mexico for one month, after Mexico agreed to ramp up security at its border.

Sheinbaum posted on social media that Mexico will immediately reinforce the northern border with 10,000 members of the National Guard to address drug trafficking from Mexico into the U.S., particularly fentanyl…

