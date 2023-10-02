MSC takes 50% stake in Italy's pax rail firm Italo

By LoadstarEditorial 02/10/2023

MSC said today that it has entered “into a binding agreement to acquire a stake of approximately 50% in Italo – Nuovo Trasporto Viaggiatori S.p.A (“Italo”) from Global Infrastructure Partners (“GIP”), a leading independent infrastructure investor, through its third flagship infrastructure fund (“GIP III”) and to establish a long-term strategic partnership for Italo’s future development”.

The company added that the “other approximately 50% interest” in Italo will still be owned by GIP, which will have joint governance with MSC, and by Allianz Group entities and funds managed by Allianz Capital Partners, and other co-investors.

GIP and MSC have done business together over the years. 100% of Italo is rumoured to have been valued over €4bn.

The completion of the transaction is subject to customary conditions, including regulatory and competition clearances in relevant jurisdictions, MSC said.