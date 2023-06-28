Michael Aldwell to succeed Otto Schacht on K+N board

New blood for 'logistics colossus' Kuehne as DSV hits new high
Moving forward
Otto Schacht is to leave Kuehne + Nagel’s management board in October, but retain an advisory role at the forwarder.
The board has appointed Michael Aldwell (pictured) to succeed him, taking on the responsibility for the business unit Sea Logistics.
New Zealand-born Mr Aldwell has had leadership experience in Asia Pacific, the Middle East and the Americas in the 15 years he has been with K+N, most recently as head of the north-east region in the US. Since January, he has been in Switzerland, responsible for sea logistics products, sales and marketing worldwide.
Chair Dr Joerg Wolle said: “We are very pleased to appoint Michael Aldwell, a proven executive from within our own ranks, to succeed Otto Schacht on the board. His appointment will ensure the continued development of Kuehne+Nagel as the global market leader in sea logistics.
“On behalf of the entire board of directors, I would like to thank Otto Schacht for his many years of outstanding contributions to the development of sea logistics, our largest business unit. He has played a very significant role in the unit’s success.”
The company added that Mr Schacht would “continue to maintain long-standing relationships with shipping lines and support the group’s sustainability programmes”.
