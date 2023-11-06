Mannson Freight launches live tracking for UK forwarder import deliveries

By Mannson Freight 06/11/2023

Leading NVOCC Mannson Freight has launched a new feature on its customer portal, MFS Pro, which allows customers to track their import deliveries in real time, giving them full visibility of their shipments.

Tracking will be live for each shipment on day of delivery, and estimated time for delivery will be provided on the customer’s shipment details page, which is updated in real time.

An individual tracking link is also provided, allowing customers to see where their driver is on the map.

Once delivery is completed, an electronic POD will also be made available in the documents section.

“This is a game-changer for UK forwarders,” says Mannson Freight’s managing director, Stuart Crowder.

“No other NVOCC in the UK offers forwarders the ability to track their imported cargo from warehouse to final destination. This is part of a programme of investments, so our customers gain total visibility of their cargo while under our management.”

You can sign-up to MFS Pro today by visiting: https://pro.mannson.com/sign-up

Mannson Freight operates import and export consolidation (LCL) services to/from many locations globally, as well as a wide range of value-added services such as air freight, full container import and export (FCL), customs clearance, warehousing and European road transport.