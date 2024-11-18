Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Maersk M&A specialist Peter Wikström to be APMT's new CFO

Maersk M&A
Photo: AP Moller-Maersk
By

APM Terminals has announced that Peter Wikström (above) will take up the position of chief financial officer on 1 January.

He was most recently head of mergers & acquisitions at Maersk, a role he assumed in 2019, “where he built Maersk’s M&A muscle and led the most critical acquisitions that Maersk has conducted”, and potentially taking the operator on a new acquisition spree.

Since 2023, he has also served as head of strategic brands – comprising MCI, Maersk Training, Stillstrøm, Frey Commodities and the recently listed Svitzer, where he has been driving an active ownership model.

He joined the Maersk group in 2016, after a 15-year career as an investment banker for SEB and China International Capital.

“APM Terminals is a high-performing terminal company with a tangible track record of providing value for all its stakeholders. I look forward to joining the talented APMT team from January and contribute to the exciting growth journey that the company has ahead,” he said.

Keith Svendsen, CEO of APM Terminals, added: “Peter Wikström brings a distinguished track record of leadership, expertise and a proven history of driving growth to this vital role.

“With APM Terminals on an exciting trajectory – delivering critical infrastructure and high-performing operations globally – Peter’s deep experience in M&A and financial acumen will be instrumental in propelling our next phase of success,” he added.

 

