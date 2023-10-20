Kuehne+Nagel & SATS enter strategic collaboration
Kuehne+Nagel opens air logistics hub at the Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris
Dedicated space of 4,500 m² for healthcare products
Access to new markets in high-tech, luxury, aerospace, industrial and automotive
Energy efficiency and reduced carbon footprint are validated through BREEAM Excellent certification
Kuehne+Nagel France has inaugurated a new air logistics hub at the heart of Cargo City at the Paris Charles de Gaulle airport. With this new location at one of Europe’s best-connected airports, Kuehne+Nagel increases global air freight capacities and strengthens its healthcare logistics solutions in the region.
The hub has a capacity to handle 300 air freight pallets a week. Its processing surface is 2.5 times larger than the previous space and has direct access to runways. With over 320 destinations worldwide and a TAPA-FSR A security certification, the new air logistics hub facilitates access to new markets in high-tech, luxury, aerospace, industrial and automotive.
Kuehne+Nagel continues to increase its healthcare cargo capacities in Paris by dedicating 4,500 m² to cold rooms and temperature-controlled zones. The healthcare area is GDP and CEIV-compliant as part of Kuehne+Nagel’s HealthChain certification, ensuring optimal conditions for storing and transporting sensitive goods. The hub also focuses on R&D and personalised medicine, supported by QuickSTAT, a Kuehne+Nagel company with expertise in personalised supply chain planning.
The new hub has been awarded with BREEAM Excellent certification, attesting to its energy efficiency and reduced carbon footprint. In addition, the hub is equipped with 1,332 photovoltaic solar panels placed on the roof, saving approximately 26.4 tons of CO2 per year.
Heiko Schuhmacher, Regional Head of Air Logistics Europe, commented: “The inauguration of the new hub, located at one of Europe’s best-connected airports, reinforces Kuehne+Nagel’s leading position in air logistics and strong ambition on our healthcare focus, as part of our Roadmap 2026.”
