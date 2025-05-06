By Angelo Mathais India correspondent 06/05/2025

India and Pakistan have banned each other’s cargo from transiting their ocean gateways, following the 22 April attack on tourists in Kashmir.

“Direct or indirect Import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan … shall be prohibited with immediate effect,,” India’s Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said on Friday.

“This restriction is imposed in the interest of national security and public policy,” DFGT added.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Commerce immediately retaliated with a similar directive, but said consignments already ...

