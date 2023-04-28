iCustoms hires ex-HMRC CDIO as chief information officer

London-based iCustoms is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Denney as Chief Information Officer with immediate effect.

The role will see Mark oversee the company’s global customs technology operating systems, including the use of AI in all of the existing and new infrastructure.

A veteran in the customs industry, Mark brings with him years of experience of working at HMRC where he was CIO for more than two years. He is looking forward to transforming a sector that is ripe for transformation and digitalisation and his expertise and knowledge of border technology and customs declarations will be of huge value to the London start-up

Commenting on his appointment, Mark says: “When we left EU the systems didn’t change, they were old fashioned and re-purposed and much hasn’t moved on since.

“The infrastructure that’s currently in place at the borders is antiquated, bureaucratic and clunky – making it easy for users to make mistakes and for delays to happen – and ultimately putting them off the entire import and exporting process.”

In 2002, the share of UK imports accounted for by the EU fell from 58 per cent to 45 per cent in 2021, suggesting the seeking out of alternative trading partners or expanding domestic production capabilities.

Mark adds: “We want to refine what should be easy-to-use solutions and make it simple and effortless for declarations to take place faster and smoother than ever before. We have lost a lot of trade because of our dated systems and by applying the right customer-orientated technology, I know we can make a big difference and importantly a difference which removes much of the complexity.

“iCustoms is already disrupting the market and removing the administrative overheads. It’s providing intuitive solutions which we’ll be refining further via AI – and this is something I want to be a part of.”

Adnan Zaheer, founder of iCustoms says: “We’re delighted to have Mark on board and we’re looking forward to working together to make customs declarations significantly more intuitive. With Mark’s experience and our innovation in AI technology, we know we can transform this industry for the benefit of everyone.”