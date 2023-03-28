I: BRT & Italian subsidiary of Geodis put under judicial administration

By LoadstarEditorial 28/03/2023

INFORMARE reports:

The Milan court, at the request of the local Prosecution Service of the Republic, ordered the judicial administration for a one-year period against two leading multinational companies in the field of logistics: the BRT (ex Bartolini) of the French group Geopost and the Italian subsidiary of France’s Geodis.

After making it known this morning [27 March] that it had implemented a pre-emptive seizure measure of around two million euros issued in respect of tax evaded by seven companies operating ...

