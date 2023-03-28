I: BRT & Italian subsidiary of Geodis put under judicial administration

Forwarding M&A round-up: plenty of action making smaller headlines
DSV tends to claim the M&A headlines – and now all eyes are on the ...
INFORMARE reports:
The Milan court, at the request of the local Prosecution Service of the Republic, ordered the judicial administration for a one-year period against two leading multinational companies in the field of logistics: the BRT (ex Bartolini) of the French group Geopost and the Italian subsidiary of France’s Geodis.
After making it known this morning [27 March] that it had implemented a pre-emptive seizure measure of around two million euros issued in respect of tax evaded by seven companies operating ...
The 'mother of all BAFs' looms for shippers as green targets advance
First shipper uses new land-air corridor ex-India for Bangladesh exports
Maersk idles more ships while NOOs see a rebound in demand
Container shipping can see ‘green shoots’ of freight demand recovery
Forwarding M&A round-up: plenty of action making smaller headlines
Shippers advised to give strike-hit port of Hamburg a miss
Some ocean trades stabilising, but transatlantic rates still falling
Retailers warn of challenging orderbooks amid continued high inventory
Mind the (income) gap with Mærsk, DP-DHL & Kuehne – DSV the safest
K+N will take financial hit to 'create critical mass' for smart labels
Another rail strike in Germany to add to European freight troubles
Boost for Hong Kong air cargo volumes as ban on vape traffic is lifted
Comment on this article