Atlas B747F forced make emergency landing after engine fire

By Alexander Whiteman 19/01/2024

Yet another aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing this month, after an engine of an Atlas Air 747 cargo plane burst into flames in the skies above Florida yesterday. Per NBC Miami, a preliminary report by the Federal Aviation Administration found a softball-sized hole” above one of the engines. The Atlas service had taken off from Miami International just 14 minutes before the fire and the resultant engine failure prevented it continuing its journey to San Juan’s Luis Munoz Marin International.