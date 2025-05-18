How predictive analytics is making fleets smarter — and cleaner

Every day, millions of vehicles transport goods worldwide – and with each mile comes fuel burned and emissions released. The global transport sector accounts for roughly 24% of energy-related CO₂ emissions, nearly one-third of which comes from freight trucks alone. For fleet operators, fuel is often among the top operating expenses, and unplanned downtime or maintenance issues can throw off tight delivery schedules. In this context, a new ally has emerged: predictive analytics. By harnessing real-time data, fleets are becoming ...

