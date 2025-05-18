Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

How predictive analytics is making fleets smarter — and cleaner

aman singh
Aman Singh
By

Every day, millions of vehicles transport goods worldwide – and with each mile comes fuel burned and emissions released. The global transport sector accounts for roughly 24% of energy-related CO₂ emissions, nearly one-third of which comes from freight trucks alone. For fleet operators, fuel is often among the top operating expenses, and unplanned downtime or maintenance issues can throw off tight delivery schedules. In this context, a new ally has emerged: predictive analytics. By harnessing real-time data, fleets are becoming ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    fleet management Intangles Low emissions logistics

    Most read news

    Volume surge and an early peak season? 'Don't celebrate too soon,' warning

    Keep our news independent, by supporting The Loadstar

    Shippers should check out the 'small print' in China-US tariff cuts

    China-US trade tariff pause could drive a rebound for transpacific rates

    Ecommerce likely the front-runner in resurge of transpacific trade after deal

    Spot rates on transpacific surge after news of tariff time-out

    Service chaos from trade ban with India a problem for Pakistan shippers

    Carriers impose 'emergency operation' surcharges on Pakistan cargo

    15% rebate for box ships as Suez Canal Authority woos carriers

    MSC Antonia, a casualty of the epidemic of GPS area-denial

    Threat to airport operations as India revokes security clearance for handler Çelebi

    White House u-turns see freighters flying but keep logistics players on their toes

    IATA to downgrade air cargo growth forecast 'to something more sustainable'

    Amanda Jones Rasmussen returns to DHL GF as new global CCO

    Maersk joins peers with emergency surcharges on Pakistan cargo

    Evri gets 'Premium' boost from merger with DHL's UK ecommerce division