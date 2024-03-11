Hellmann: Patrick Löwenthal succeeds Wilfried Hesselmann as COO CEP Europe

By LoadstarEditorial 11/03/2024

PRESS RELEASE

Patrick Löwenthal will take over the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO) CEP Europe at Hellmann Worldwide Logistics on April 1, 2024. He succeeds Wilfried Hesselmann, who has successfully led the courier and express business since 2016 and is now taking his well-deserved retirement after 50 years with Hellmann. In his role as COO, Wilfried Hesselmann has driven expansion in the Eastern European market, including the recent acquisitions of Innight in Hungary and Romania, and Optimnet in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. In his role as Managing Director of Night Star Express Hellmann Honold, he has also been instrumental in strengthening the network reach and performance of the joint venture, in particular through the successful acquisitions of Eiltrans and Gertner Express.

With the appointment of Patrick Löwenthal, Hellmann secures an experienced leader from within its own ranks. Having served as Managing Director of Night Star Express Hellmann in the Netherlands and Belgium since 2013, his deep understanding of the company’s processes, partners, and teams ensures a seamless takeover of the European CEP business. Together with his team, Patrick Löwenthal will continue to drive forward the expansion of the European express network in the coming years, contributing to the company’s global growth targets.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Wilfried Hesselmann for his dedication, leadership and immense contribution to our success over the past 50 years,” said Jens Wollesen, COO, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics. “We are equally delighted to welcome Patrick Löwenthal, a highly experienced and respected member of our team, to lead our European CEP business. With the increasing volume of cross-border trade, the CEP sector is a key growth area in which we intend to continue our expansion, especially within Europe.”