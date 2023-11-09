Grégory Goba-Blé appointed MD for UPS in India

Janice Kowell to lead marine, cargo and logistics in N America for Marsh
Grégory Goba-Blé is the new managing director for UPS in India to lead UPS Small Package, UPS SCS, UPS India Healthcare and as a board member of Movin, a partnership with InterGlobe.
He is responsible for driving UPS’s strategy and inclusive growth across India and will report to Ufku Akaltan, president for UPS UK, Ireland, Nordics and India.
“India is one of the world’s fastest-growing economies and a key healthcare hub. Grégory will help us deliver the combined power of UPS’s capabilities in India as we rapidly expand our presence to help our customers and Indian businesses grow. His leadership and diverse experience is an invaluable asset to our operations,”said Mr Akaltan.
Mr Goba-Blé has held many key roles in a 30-year career at UPS, including MD of UPS France, VP of engineering for the Americas and currently as VP of the India, Middle East and Africa district.
Mr Goba-Blé said: “Our focus is not just on delivering packages, but on shaping the future of logistics in India. We are investing right across the business to do just that, and I’m thrilled to have highly experienced leaders in India to help us achieve our goals.”
Meanwhile, Abbas Panju has been appointed MD for UPS Small Package India. He joined UPS in 2006, and most recently served as MD for UPS Middle East and Central Asia.
UPS’s recent developments in India include the launch of UPS Premier, a tech-enabled healthcare service, and invested $15-20m in Chennai to set up a new technology centre. It opened its second dedicated airport gateway in Bengaluru 2022 and, combined with its largest facility in India at Delhi Airport, has reportedly doubled export and import handling capacity. It also launched Movin Express for India’s domestic logistics market, in partnership with InterGlobe Enterprises, that has expanded to 49 cities.
