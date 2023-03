By LoadstarEditorial 28/03/2023

GRIDPOINT’s Robert Boyle writes:

Inflated cargo yields were the one bright spot for airlines during the pandemic, as the shortage of wide-body belly capacity led to a massive supply crunch.

As wide-body capacity began to return in earnest during 2022, yields began to fall but still remained at historically high levels during the year. Whilst all the major long-haul airlines saw the benefit of this in their results for 2022, the size of the impact varied in accordance with the ...

