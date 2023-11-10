Amazon sees income skyrocket after fulfilment network restructure
Amazon singled out regionalisation and its remodelled supply chain offering as it announced surging positivity ...
PRESS RELEASE
FY23–24 Q2 Results: Snowman Logistics registers 14% growth in revenue – During the H1 that ended September 30, 2023, the company records growth of 29% in revenue and an EBITDA of 12%.
Mumbai, 6th November 2023: During the quarter ended September 30, 2023, Snowman
Logistics Ltd recorded revenue of INR. 124.02 Crores as against INR 108.62 Crores for the same period in the previous year, registering a growth of 14%. EBITDA increased to INR 25.54 Crores from INR 24.11 Crores, registering a 6% growth for the same period in the previous year and PAT increased to INR 2.93 Crores from INR 2.67 Crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
During the half year ended September 30, 2023, Snowman Logistics Ltd recorded revenue of
INR. 252.79 Crores as against INR 195.91 Crores for the same period in the previous year, registering a growth of 29%. EBITDA increased to INR 50.96 Crores from INR 45.37 Crores, registering a 12% growth for the same period in the previous year and PAT increased to INR 6.31 Crores from INR 4.56 Crore in the corresponding half year of the previous year. “Speaking about the performance, Mr. Sunil Nair, CEO, Snowman Logistics Limited said,“Q2 traditionally represents a lean season for our company. Despite this, our strategic initiatives have the potential to make it a successful quarter. Looking ahead, we have received strong commitments for volume from the Ice Cream, QSR (Quick Service Restaurants), and Seafood industries for the upcoming quarters. We are actively preparing to meet the growing demands of our existing customers, focusing on organic growth and sustaining our positive trajectory”.
“Mr. Prem Kishan Dass Gupta, Chairman, Snowman Logistics Limited, said, “The Company continues to perform well, and we have a strong pipeline in the current quarter due to the festive season which leads to increased consumption during this period and a surge in demand. To cater to this surge, we have adequate capacities available in major metro cities as well as Tier–2 and Tier–3 citities, augmented by robust systems and processes to provide our customers with a strong backbone for managing their supply chain.“
Change of strategy as a more 'hawkish' Maersk raids the charter market
Larger forwarders losing air freight market share to smaller rivals
Last-ditch GRI bid by carriers as weak spot rates drag down new contract rates
MSC and Maersk unwind transatlantic fleets as rates hit new low
HMM workers protest against 'hasty sale' to 'mid-sized concerns'
Wood pellets fuel new South Korea-Russia container service
2023 challenging for air cargo, say industry leaders – but what's next?
Air and sea shippers weigh pros and cons of index-linked agreements
East coast dockers' union signals strike before contract talks start
Mannson Freight launches live tracking for UK forwarder import deliveries
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article