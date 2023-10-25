FW: Convoy finds buyer for tech stack, source says

By LoadstarEditorial 25/10/2023

FREIGHTWAVES reports:

Convoy Inc. has found a buyer for its tech stack, which would include the digital freight company’s driver app and automated freight matching and pricing engines, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The source confirmed the deal but declined to identify the buyer, citing confidentiality issues. Dan Lewis, Convoy’s co-founder and CEO, posted on LinkedIn on Wednesday morning that he was working on a deal that will include the company’s “tech/services” and members of the Convoy team.

The Seattle Times first reported news of the impending sale…

