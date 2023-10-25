Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

FW: Convoy finds buyer for tech stack, source says

laugh
By

FREIGHTWAVES reports:

Convoy Inc. has found a buyer for its tech stack, which would include the digital freight company’s driver app and automated freight matching and pricing engines, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The source confirmed the deal but declined to identify the buyer, citing confidentiality issues. Dan Lewis, Convoy’s co-founder and CEO, posted on LinkedIn on Wednesday morning that he was working on a deal that will include the company’s “tech/services” and members of the Convoy team.

Read more: Death from overfunding: An obituary for Convoy

The Seattle Times first reported news of the impending sale…

To read the full post, please click here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Convoy FreightWaves

    Most Read

    Gloomy outlook for container shipping – and not just for 2024

    MSC and Maersk 'decouple' their fleets, ready to go their separate ways

    Weak market pushes THE Alliance to suspend two more major loops

    DSV 'won't be distracted' by huge logistics project in Saudi Arabia

    Growth may be just around the corner – if carriers can hold their nerve

    ...that Danish takeover of DB Schenker – 'Nooooo Waaaay'

    Ceva Logistics has a new king

    Police probe role of Yangpu Newnew box ship in gas pipeline damage

    Akbar Al Baker to retire from Qatar Airways after 27 years

    Strike shuts down vital St Lawrence Seaway freight corridor

    Transpacific volumes bounce back as consumers carry on spending

    DSV falls behind in airfreight as it tries to maintain profit

    Kuehne + Nagel profits halve in Q3 – but 'we gained market share'

    Market volatility sees forwarders shy away from long-term deals

    Did hubris help kill the unicorn? Hide the bottom line, add hot air at the top

    Cargo consolidators turn to FCL as global market dynamics change