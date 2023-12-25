FT: Maersk to resume Red Sea shipping under US-led naval coalition

By LoadstarEditorial 25/12/2023

THE FINANCIAL TIMES reports:

The operator of the world’s second-largest container ship fleet will resume sending tankers through the Red Sea after a US-led coalition began providing naval security against attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Denmark’s AP Møller-Maersk said on Sunday that it would stop rerouting vessels around southern Africa, a long and costly route, and would proceed through the Suez Canal after the coalition, Operation Prosperity Guardian, was launched.

The multinational operation, unveiled by the US last week, will strengthen a naval task force in the Red Sea to ensure safe passage for commercial vessels through one of the most important global trade arteries, where they have come under drone and missile attacks from the Houthis, a Yemen-based militia group…

The full post is here.

The full statement released by the Danish box line is here: “Maersk Operations through Red Sea/Gulf of Aden“.