Forwarding veteran Angel Rodriguez joins ASF as president, air services

angel
ASF has announced the appointment of Angel Rodriguez as president of ASF Air to champion the growth of the ASF Air service offering. 

Mr Rodriguez is described as “an industry veteran”, with over 30 years of end-to-end global supply chain experience, including leadership roles with some of the industry’s largest global forwarders. 

He said: “I’m thrilled to join ASF, a company with strong values of putting people first, honour, integrity nd unmatched customised services.” 

In his most recent role, at Flexport, Mr Rodriguez created and delivered airfreight solutions and went on to deliver the highest tonnage and revenue contributions worldwide of any individual in the history of the company. 

ASF said: “As president of ASF Air, Angel brings a deep understanding of global logistics and customer care to today’s businesses that require supply chain flexibility and agility. Air transport offers speed, reliability, and global connectivity for time-sensitive and high-value shipments. It is a preferred choice for many industries that need to meet short deadlines, facilitate a product launch, ship sample orders, or need a speed to market solution.” 

 

