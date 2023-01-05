Flexport poaches more tech talent appointing Teresa Carlson as president and CCO

By Alex Lennane 05/01/2023

Flexport is continuing its focus on hiring tech executives with its latest appointment. It announced today that it has taken on Teresa Carlson as president and chief commercial officer, reporting to co-chief executive Dave Clark – who becomes full CEO in March.

Ms Carlson has strong tech credentials. As well as a year at Splunk, as chief growth officer, she also spent 10 years at Amazon Web Services as a vice president, and 10 years at Microsoft, mostly as vice president federal sales and operations. She also holds several board positions.

Flexport said she would oversee sales, marketing and communications, as well as spearheading “the company’s expansion into new markets, verticals and strategic partnerships”.

“Teresa has an impressive track record of scaling businesses globally, and I have seen first-hand her dedication to delivering best-in-class technology solutions for customers around the world,” said Mr Clark.

“As Flexport looks to its next phase of growth, we believe Teresa’s leadership will help us forge new partnerships at a global scale and seize the incredible opportunity to digitally transform the supply chain for multiple industries.”

While many in the industry have pooh-pooed founder and co-CEO Ryan Petersen’s love of mainstream media, which saw him take to the TV studios to explain US supply chain congestion, it has certainly helped propel both logistics – and Flexport – into the limelight. No doubt its ability to raise funding is helping create attractive salaries, as well as attractive offices. And with the likes of Amazon and Salesforce slashing jobs currently, Flexport will no doubt be on the look-out for a more tech-focused workforce.

“Flexport has changed the way businesses view supply chains and logistics, and their technology-enabled platform has the power to make a huge impact for so many industries across the globe,” said Ms Carlson. “I’m excited to join the talented Flexport team to grow the business globally and empower current and new customers with our full suite of innovative technology solutions.”