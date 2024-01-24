F: Dave Clark quits Flexport CEO job
FORTUNE writes: Dave Clark is resigning as CEO of Flexport less than a year after joining ...
FORTUNE‘s Jessica Mathews wrote on Monday:
This morning, at a courthouse in Fort Worth, Tex., Slync founder Christopher Kirchner is going on trial to face charges of fraud and money laundering.
A jury will decide whether Kirchner misappropriated at least $25 million of capital he had raised to scale his supply chain software company. Prosecutors allege he moved the capital to personal bank accounts and spent it on a “lavish” lifestyle, including a $16 million private jet, a luxury suite at a Dallas stadium, and, at one point a bid for a soccer club—all while he struggled to meet payroll. If convicted, Kirchner could go to prison for the rest of his life. (Kirchner’s attorney declined to comment and Slync did not respond before press time)
If you’ve followed along, these founder fraud trials have really stacked up over the last couple years. Here’s a quick highlight reel of key dates from cases I’ve followed…
