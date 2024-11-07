Ex-Ceva EVP Eric Brandt takes CCO role at Forward Air

Forward Air – unfixable?
Troubled Forward Air yesterday announced that Eric Brandt had joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer “to lead its strategic growth plan and business development efforts”.
It said:
“Brandt brings a strong track record of driving profitable growth in the logistics space, holding leadership roles at Agility, Panalpina, Kraft Foods and most recently, CEVA Logistics, where he served as Executive Vice President of Business Development. He will lead the combined company’s commercial strategy and accelerate its ongoing mission of sustainable long-term growth.”
In prepared remarks, CEO Shawn Stewart noted:
“Eric will be a key player in launching the combined company into our next phase of growth. We are well-positioned to be a leader on the global logistics stage, and Eric has the experience and vision to help us get there. His expertise in strategic leadership and large-scale transformation initiatives will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our service offerings and deliver outstanding customer experiences. We are thrilled to have him on board.”
Market veteran Brandt’s latest assignment was
