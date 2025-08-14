DP World stays strong financially in a difficult first half

By LoadstarEditorial 14/08/2025

Dubai-headquartered global terminal operator DP World recorded a 20.4% uptick in first-half revenue, which tipped the $11.2bn mark, pushing ebit up 27.3% year on year, to $1.9bn. This strong financial showing for the first six months was in no small part driven by its ability to find volumes even in a tricky market that has no indications that things will improve in the near-term. The terminal operator handled some 27.4m teu, a year-on-year increase of 7.5%. Nor has it slowed on the investment front, spending more than $1bn on capital projects before July.