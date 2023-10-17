Sign up for our FREE newsletter
DP World Australia's terminals face more industrial action

DP World Sydney
Maersk has warned customers that DP World Australia’s terminals are facing more industrial action, which will impact services. The action will continue until the end of the month, affecting Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Fremantle. Click ‘read more’ to see which voyages will be affected.

