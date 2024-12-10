Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

DHL: Ocean freight market update (December 2024)

STLA: LSP BATTERY JVDSV: ANOTHER BULL BA: BACK ONCHRW: STRENGTH AHEAD OF INVESTOR DAYCHRW: UPGRADEWMT: TAKING PROFIT DHL: ANTITRUST SCRUTINYFWRD: UPDATETSLA: TRUMP BOOSTWMT: UNSTOPPABLEAMZN: NEW HIGH AAPL: UP SHE GOESVW: LABOUR DEAL SOUGHTAAPL: NEW RECORD DHL: BOTTOM FISHINGF: DOWNSIDE RISK

STLA: LSP BATTERY JVDSV: ANOTHER BULL BA: BACK ONCHRW: STRENGTH AHEAD OF INVESTOR DAYCHRW: UPGRADEWMT: TAKING PROFIT DHL: ANTITRUST SCRUTINYFWRD: UPDATETSLA: TRUMP BOOSTWMT: UNSTOPPABLEAMZN: NEW HIGH AAPL: UP SHE GOESVW: LABOUR DEAL SOUGHTAAPL: NEW RECORD DHL: BOTTOM FISHINGF: DOWNSIDE RISK

Topics

Most read news

January strike at US east and Gulf coast ports now inevitable, say forwarders

Shippers eye alternatives as Indian port workers prepare for 'indefinite' strike

Shippers breathe again as threat of Indian port strikes eases

Happy new year for transpac liners as shippers front-load to beat tariffs

Relief for Asia-Europe carriers as rate hikes stick – now transpac GRIs loom

Air cargo industry 'firing on all cylinders', with ecommerce in the driving seat

Premier Alliance unveils main trades network ready for February launch

CMA CGM signs 'ambitious' port and logistics partnership with Saudi Arabia

Fear of cyber attack outweighs investment in security along the supply chain

Loadstar Podcast | December 2024 | Holiday special: winners & losers 2024 and outlook for 2025

2025 will be 'quite a ride' – but logistics will 'again prove its value'

Regional carriers steam in to add more services to lucrative India-Red Sea trade

Evergreen may be eyeing a move from Tanjung Pelepas to Singapore

Air cargo matures at last, as online booking grows in popularity

Transpacific container trade – how the carriers stack up

Geodis management changes confirmed