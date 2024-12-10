DHL: Ocean freight market update (December 2024)

DHL Group has released its monthly update regarding ocean market trends – the full report can be found here.
STLA: LSP BATTERY JVDSV: ANOTHER BULL BA: BACK ONCHRW: STRENGTH AHEAD OF INVESTOR DAYCHRW: UPGRADEWMT: TAKING PROFIT DHL: ANTITRUST SCRUTINYFWRD: UPDATETSLA: TRUMP BOOSTWMT: UNSTOPPABLEAMZN: NEW HIGH AAPL: UP SHE GOESVW: LABOUR DEAL SOUGHTAAPL: NEW RECORD DHL: BOTTOM FISHINGF: DOWNSIDE RISK
STLA: LSP BATTERY JVDSV: ANOTHER BULL BA: BACK ONCHRW: STRENGTH AHEAD OF INVESTOR DAYCHRW: UPGRADEWMT: TAKING PROFIT DHL: ANTITRUST SCRUTINYFWRD: UPDATETSLA: TRUMP BOOSTWMT: UNSTOPPABLEAMZN: NEW HIGH AAPL: UP SHE GOESVW: LABOUR DEAL SOUGHTAAPL: NEW RECORD DHL: BOTTOM FISHINGF: DOWNSIDE RISK
Topics
Most read news
January strike at US east and Gulf coast ports now inevitable, say forwarders
Shippers eye alternatives as Indian port workers prepare for 'indefinite' strike
Shippers breathe again as threat of Indian port strikes eases
Happy new year for transpac liners as shippers front-load to beat tariffs
Relief for Asia-Europe carriers as rate hikes stick – now transpac GRIs loom
Air cargo industry 'firing on all cylinders', with ecommerce in the driving seat
Premier Alliance unveils main trades network ready for February launch
CMA CGM signs 'ambitious' port and logistics partnership with Saudi Arabia
Fear of cyber attack outweighs investment in security along the supply chain
Loadstar Podcast | December 2024 | Holiday special: winners & losers 2024 and outlook for 2025
2025 will be 'quite a ride' – but logistics will 'again prove its value'
Regional carriers steam in to add more services to lucrative India-Red Sea trade