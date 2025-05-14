Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

DHL eCommerce UK to merge with Evri – deal value undisclosed

Mergers and Acquisitions abbreviation, letter dices word
By

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    DP-DHL

    Most read news

    Maersk Air Cargo sees volumes fall as it aims for 'margin in favour of revenue'

    Keep our news independent, by supporting The Loadstar

    Container spot rates diverge: to Europe still falling, but firmer to the US

    Hapag-Lloyd won't take bookings if port congestion leaves cargo stranded

    Ecommerce likely the front-runner in resurge of transpacific trade after deal

    Airfreight players eye new routes as demand on the transpacific nosedives

    China-US trade tariff pause could drive a rebound for transpacific rates

    Service chaos from trade ban with India a problem for Pakistan shippers

    Airfreight rates ex-China 'loss-making', but hopes of a trade deal stay high

    Indian coastal freight attracts major carriers, but regional tension disrupts

    Serious threat to jobs in US logistics as tariffs cause economic 'stagflation'

    Volume surge and an early peak season? 'Don't celebrate too soon,' warning

    APMM floats along on 'solid' Q1 profitability in Ocean, well prepared for choppy water

    White House u-turns see freighters flying but keep logistics players on their toes

    Carriers impose 'emergency operation' surcharges on Pakistan cargo

    MSC in terminal switch as Nhava Sheva gets strong start to new fiscal year