DHL eCommerce UK to merge with Evri – deal value undisclosed

DHL Supply Chain acquires US-based IDS Fulfillment for undisclosed amount
Maersk Air Cargo sees volumes fall as it aims for 'margin in favour of revenue'
Container spot rates diverge: to Europe still falling, but firmer to the US
Hapag-Lloyd won't take bookings if port congestion leaves cargo stranded
Ecommerce likely the front-runner in resurge of transpacific trade after deal
Airfreight players eye new routes as demand on the transpacific nosedives
China-US trade tariff pause could drive a rebound for transpacific rates
Service chaos from trade ban with India a problem for Pakistan shippers
Airfreight rates ex-China 'loss-making', but hopes of a trade deal stay high
Indian coastal freight attracts major carriers, but regional tension disrupts
Serious threat to jobs in US logistics as tariffs cause economic 'stagflation'
Volume surge and an early peak season? 'Don't celebrate too soon,' warning
APMM floats along on 'solid' Q1 profitability in Ocean, well prepared for choppy water
White House u-turns see freighters flying but keep logistics players on their toes
Carriers impose 'emergency operation' surcharges on Pakistan cargo
MSC in terminal switch as Nhava Sheva gets strong start to new fiscal year
