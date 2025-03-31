DHL acquires CRYOPDP from Cryoport to strengthen 'DHL Health Logistics'

By LoadstarEditorial 31/03/2025

PRESS RELEASE

DHL Group acquires CRYOPDP from Cryoport to strengthen “DHL Health Logistics”

– DHL to acquire 100% of CRYOPDP, a leading specialty courier providing logistics services for clinical trials, biopharma, and cell & gene therapies. This acquisition enhances DHL’s capabilities in specialty pharma logistics and supports Group’s 2030 strategy to become a leader in life science and healthcare logistics.

– DHL and Cryoport form strategic partnership to strengthen their respective supply chain services offerings ...

