Deutsche Post AG shareholders approve dividend; Katrin Suder named new chair of the supervisory board

DHL Group CEO's statements at AGM 2025 held today
Statements by Tobias Meyer at the Annual General Meeting 2025 (selection) On the 2024 financial year: “In ...
Teamsters union vows UPS will be 'in for a hell of a fight' over jobs cull
US tariffs and trade war will result in 'Covid-like' shortages and layoffs
New Houthi warning to shipping as rebel group targets specific companies
K+N CEO unveils impact of US import tariffs on China-origin goods
More pressure on transpacific rates as carriers bet on a China-US trade deal
US Customs chaos means 'more downside risk than upside potential' for air cargo
DSV completes DB Schenker buy as it notes strong Q1 performance by Air & Sea
Where will the freighters go as capacity shifts from tariff-hit China-US lane?
Congestion and rising costs at Europe's box ports to last into summer
Kintetsu World Express hit by ransomware attack
Keep our news independent, by supporting The Loadstar
End of de minimis will bring turbulence for airfreight shippers and forwarders
South Africa's Merchant Shipping Bill a threat to supply chains, claim
Rather than getting bigger, SME forwarders should focus on getting better
Majors sign Evergreen contracts at higher rates, but smaller clients more wary
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article