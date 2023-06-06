Dave Bozeman named as new CEO at CH Robinson

By LoadstarEditorial 06/06/2023

CH Robinson announced today it has appointed Dave Bozeman as its new chief executive officer.

Scott Anderson, who has been serving as interim CEO since January, will work with him to ensure a smooth transition of leadership and continue to serve as a member of the board.

Mr Bozeman is an accomplished executive, bringing more than 30 years of experience at industry-leading companies and iconic brands across supply chains, middle-mile transport, manufacturing, digital and customer service.

CH Robinson said: “Mr Bozeman has developed teams at many complex, forward-thinking organisations, involving the management of near-term challenges, while at the same time executing a long-term strategic direction.”

He most recently served as a VP in departments of Ford Motor Company, where he oversaw the overall business performance for some of its most notable vehicle brands.