By Alexander Whiteman 01/05/2025

Major congestion across north European ports is forecast to last well into the summer, with this week’s strikes at Antwerp-Bruges not having helped the situation.

Before the start of industrial action on Tuesday, yard utilisation at Antwerp had already hit 96%, with reefer plugs reportedly over capacity at 112%.

More than 100 vessels were awaiting service after the strike concluded yesterday morning.

A port spokesperson told The Loadstar: “Some terminals have, where possible, moved vessels ...

