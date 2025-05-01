Receive FREE Newsletter
News / Congestion and rising costs at Europe's box ports to last into summer

Antwerp Port
By

Major congestion across north European ports is forecast to last well into the summer, with this week’s strikes at Antwerp-Bruges not having helped the situation.

Before the start of industrial action on Tuesday, yard utilisation at Antwerp had already hit 96%, with reefer plugs reportedly over capacity at 112%.

More than 100 vessels were awaiting service after the strike concluded yesterday morning.

A port spokesperson told The Loadstar: “Some terminals have, where possible, moved vessels ...

    European port congestion Metro Shipping Port of Antwerp-Bruges

