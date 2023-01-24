Subscribe to Premium
CNBC: Uber Freight cuts 150 jobs, about 3% of the unit’s head count

Uber Freight
© Dennizn
By

CNBC reports:

Uber Freight has laid off 150 employees, or about 3% of the segment’s total head count.

The layoffs affect the division’s digital brokerage team, Uber Freight CEO Lior Ron said Monday in a message viewed by CNBC. They are the first layoffs since 2020, in the early weeks of Covid lockdowns.

Uber launched its freight unit in 2017 with a belief that trucking companies and laden goods could be matched using the same concept that underpinned the company’s ride-hailing technology. The unit booked $1.8 billion in revenue ...

    Topics

    CNBC Uber Freight CASS Information Systems FedEx Freight Saia Werner Enterprises Yellow Freight

