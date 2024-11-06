CNBC: Trump declares victory as presidential race has yet to be called

CNBC: HSBC names Pam Kaur as first female CFO amid major restructuring
CNBC reports: HSBC on Tuesday named veteran insider Pam Kaur as its first female finance chief and announced ...
DSV: UNTOUCHABLEEXPD: NOT AS BULLISH AS PREVIOUSLYFWRD: SPECULATIVE RALLY MAERSK: INTEGRATED LOGISTICS WIN MAERSK: TRUMP TRADEKNIN: THE SLIDELINE: DEBUT AAPL: ASIA CAPEXDHL: THE HANGOVERXPO: ELECTION DAY RALLY BA: STRIKE OVER GXO: SHEIN AND TEMU IMPACT GXO: PAYING DOWN DEBT AND ORGANIC GROWTH GXO: WINCANTON REGULATORY RISK GXO: PEAK SEASON GXO: WINCANTON STILL A DRAG GXO: FREE CASH FLOW CONVERSION GXO: RETAIL VS INDUSTRIAL TRENDS
DSV: UNTOUCHABLEEXPD: NOT AS BULLISH AS PREVIOUSLYFWRD: SPECULATIVE RALLY MAERSK: INTEGRATED LOGISTICS WIN MAERSK: TRUMP TRADEKNIN: THE SLIDELINE: DEBUT AAPL: ASIA CAPEXDHL: THE HANGOVERXPO: ELECTION DAY RALLY BA: STRIKE OVER GXO: SHEIN AND TEMU IMPACT GXO: PAYING DOWN DEBT AND ORGANIC GROWTH GXO: WINCANTON REGULATORY RISK GXO: PEAK SEASON GXO: WINCANTON STILL A DRAG GXO: FREE CASH FLOW CONVERSION GXO: RETAIL VS INDUSTRIAL TRENDS
CNBC reports:
Donald Trump declared victory in the presidential election early Wednesday morning, as the Republican led Kamala Harris in projected Electoral College votes in the presidential election.
Neither Trump nor Harris has secured the 270 votes Electoral College needed to win the White House…
To read the full post, please click here.
(Editor’s note: looks like it’s a done deal indeed… 267 Trump vs 214 Harris at the moment…)
No end to chaos in sight for shippers as Canada's port rows escalate
Cyber attack on tech provider blacks out live tracking for UK retail deliveries
Canada's west coast port employers lock out union workers set to strike
Ripples from standstill at strike-bound Canadian ports could spread inland
'Desperate' GRIs by carriers prop up Asia-Europe spot rates, for now
Forwarders warn shippers to expect a second ILA-USMX work stoppage
Cargo operations at Brazil's Guarulhos Airport on brink of collapse
'Strong' Q3 for Maersk as it prepares for alliance launch – but no bid for GXO
Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd line up major newbuild order to boost Gemini fleet
Typhoon Kong-ray creates congestion at Shanghai, Ningbo and Kaohsiung
Carriers drop calls at Hamburg after congestion builds at CTA
Port of Valencia slowly gets back to work after floods from rainstorms
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article