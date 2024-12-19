CNBC: Germany’s auto giants were already reeling. Now Trump wants to turn them into American companies

CNBC: CH Robinson CEO says the business can weather Trump tariffs
CNBC reports: As Dave Bozeman takes the stage at his first investor day as CEO of ...
FDX: ABOUT USPS PRIVATISATIONFDX: CCO VIEWFDX: LOWER GUIDANCE FDX: DISRUPTING AIR FREIGHTFDX: FOCUS ON KEY VERTICALFDX: LTL OUTLOOKGXO: NEW LOW LINE: NEW LOW FDX: INDUSTRIAL WOESFDX: HEALTH CHECKFDX: TRADING UPDATEWMT: GREEN WOESFDX: FREIGHT BREAK-UPFDX: WAITING FOR THE SPINHON: BREAK-UP ALLUREDSV: BREACHING SUPPORTVW: BOLT-ON DEALAMZN: TOP PICK
FDX: ABOUT USPS PRIVATISATIONFDX: CCO VIEWFDX: LOWER GUIDANCE FDX: DISRUPTING AIR FREIGHTFDX: FOCUS ON KEY VERTICALFDX: LTL OUTLOOKGXO: NEW LOW LINE: NEW LOW FDX: INDUSTRIAL WOESFDX: HEALTH CHECKFDX: TRADING UPDATEWMT: GREEN WOESFDX: FREIGHT BREAK-UPFDX: WAITING FOR THE SPINHON: BREAK-UP ALLUREDSV: BREACHING SUPPORTVW: BOLT-ON DEALAMZN: TOP PICK
CNBC reports:
President-elect Donald Trump’s pledge to impose a blanket tariff on all goods coming into the U.S. could wreak havoc for European carmakers, with Germany’s crisis-stricken automotive sector thought to be particularly vulnerable.
Speaking on the campaign trail in late September, Trump announced his desire to turn Germany’s auto giants into American car firms.
“I want German car companies to become American car companies. I want them to build their plants here,” Trump said in Savannah, Georgia. He added that the word tariff was “one of the most beautiful words I’ve ever heard” and “music to my ears.”
Trump has since announced plans to introduce new tariffs on China, Canada and Mexico in one of his first acts in office. The measures consist of an additional 10% tariff on all Chinese products coming into the U.S. and a 25% tariff on all goods coming from Canada and Mexico…
The full post is here.
Carriers unveil Panama Canal transit surcharges for new year
The Loadstar explains: port automation
Multimodal negotiable cargo documents a step closer to reality
USPS privatisation would change the dynamics of rocky US final-mile landscape
HMM to return to the transatlantic, as ONE teams up with Ocean Alliance
The paradoxes of port productivity
Ocean and Premier alliances plan jointly operated transatlantic networks
Trump will have a 'heavy impact on container volumes', warns Wan Hai chief
Apparel buyers revive alternatives in India amid Bangladesh struggles
Zim aims to strengthen Indian trades with deepsea VSA with MSC
Air freight review: carriers eye higher contract rates after extended peak
2024: Sublime DSV, battered Kuehne, after a year to remember
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article