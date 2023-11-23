CNBC: Germany – a warning for lenders as insolvencies rise

By LoadstarEditorial 23/11/2023

CNBC reports:

Germany’s major banks need to increase their provisions for non-performing loans, as corporate insolvencies and credit risks mount, according to Bundesbank Vice-President Claudia Buch.

Europe’s largest economy has been dubbed the “sick man of Europe” by some economists, after entering a technical recession earlier this year while economic activity faces further downward pressure from a collapse in construction.

Lawmakers in Berlin are meanwhile scrambling for solutions to a developing budget crisis that could threaten the future of the country’s coalition government…

To read the full post, please click here.