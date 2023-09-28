Sign up for our FREE newsletter
CNBC: Flexport fires CFO, HR chief departs weeks after sudden ouster of Dave Clark as CEO

flexport
By

CNBC reports:

Three weeks after Flexport founder Ryan Petersen fired Dave Clark as CEO and returned to run his supply chain software startup, the company has ousted its chief financial officer, and its human resources chief has resigned, CNBC has learned.

Flexport informed CFO Kenny Wagers last week that he was being let go, according to people familiar with the situation. His last day is Friday.

Stuart Leung, Flexport’s head of finance, is expected to be named CFO, said the people, who asked not to be named because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter. Leung has worked at Flexport for seven years in various operations, logistics and finance roles, and is viewed as a close confidant of Petersen’s…

The full post can be found here.

    Topics

    Flexport Shopify

