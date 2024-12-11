Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

CNBC: CH Robinson CEO says the business can weather Trump tariffs

LOW: INVESTOR DAY UPS: CYCLICAL UPSIDEATSG: 'GO-SHOP' UPDATEXPO: ALL-TIME HIGH ON TAKEOVER TALKMAERSK: DIRECTIONGM: DONE WITH ITSTLA: LSP BATTERY JVDSV: ANOTHER BULL BA: BACK ONCHRW: STRENGTH AHEAD OF INVESTOR DAYCHRW: UPGRADEWMT: TAKING PROFIT DHL: ANTITRUST SCRUTINYFWRD: UPDATE

LOW: INVESTOR DAY UPS: CYCLICAL UPSIDEATSG: 'GO-SHOP' UPDATEXPO: ALL-TIME HIGH ON TAKEOVER TALKMAERSK: DIRECTIONGM: DONE WITH ITSTLA: LSP BATTERY JVDSV: ANOTHER BULL BA: BACK ONCHRW: STRENGTH AHEAD OF INVESTOR DAYCHRW: UPGRADEWMT: TAKING PROFIT DHL: ANTITRUST SCRUTINYFWRD: UPDATE

trade tariffs
Photo 128232837 © - Dreamstime.com
By

CNBC reports:

As Dave Bozeman takes the stage at his first investor day as CEO of CH Robinson, he’ll have to contend with a freight recession, the threat of higher tariffs and the turnaround of a century-old logistics giant.

“I want to lay out our vision and that we actually already started executing,” Bozeman told CNBC in an exclusive interview ahead of the company’s investor day on Thursday. “We are going to grow market share, and we are going to expand our overall operating margins.”

On Thursday executives of the shipping company will present new financial targets, answer questions about its shift to a lean operating model, and provide an update on the business conditions, including the potential impact of President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs…

To read the full post, please click here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CH Robinson CNBC Donald Trump

    Most read news

    Shippers eye alternatives as Indian port workers prepare for 'indefinite' strike

    Shippers breathe again as threat of Indian port strikes eases

    Relief for Asia-Europe carriers as rate hikes stick – now transpac GRIs loom

    Air cargo industry 'firing on all cylinders', with ecommerce in the driving seat

    Premier Alliance unveils main trades network ready for February launch

    Evergreen may be eyeing a move from Tanjung Pelepas to Singapore

    Loadstar Podcast | December 2024 | Holiday special: winners & losers 2024 and outlook for 2025

    Regional carriers steam in to add more services to lucrative India-Red Sea trade

    Ocean carriers the 'outright financial winners' in a year of unpredictability

    Air cargo matures at last, as online booking grows in popularity

    Geodis management changes confirmed

    Box lines scramble to secure new containership orders

    As tariffs loom, air freight forwarders ponder the chances of a happy new year

    FMC demands more info from Premier Alliance to assess its 'competitive impacts'

    Supply chain disruptions drive 'greener' transport goals further down the agenda

    Shortage of US air traffic controllers impeding air cargo expansion