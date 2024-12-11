CNBC: CH Robinson CEO says the business can weather Trump tariffs

By LoadstarEditorial 11/12/2024

CNBC reports:

As Dave Bozeman takes the stage at his first investor day as CEO of CH Robinson, he’ll have to contend with a freight recession, the threat of higher tariffs and the turnaround of a century-old logistics giant.

“I want to lay out our vision and that we actually already started executing,” Bozeman told CNBC in an exclusive interview ahead of the company’s investor day on Thursday. “We are going to grow market share, and we are going to expand our overall operating margins.”

On Thursday executives of the shipping company will present new financial targets, answer questions about its shift to a lean operating model, and provide an update on the business conditions, including the potential impact of President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs…

