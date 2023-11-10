CMA CGM: Q3 23 financial results

Ocean carriers are driving the rates race to the bottom – 'they're all at it'
Carriers are themselves driving the rates ‘race to the bottom’ they warned would lead to ...
PRESS RELEASE
– Further normalization of transport and logistics markets, return to 2019 pre-Covid conditions.
– Revenue and operating profit for third-quarter 2023 down significantly year on year.
– Financial strength to support the Group’s development, sustainability strategy.
– Operating cost discipline maintained.
The Board of Directors of the CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, met today under the chairmanship of Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, to review the financial statements for the third quarter of 2023.
Commenting on the results for the period, Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the CMA CGM Group, said:
“The industry continued to normalize in the third quarter, with a return to pre-pandemic market conditions. Our performance remained very solid however, confirming the relevance of our growth strategy in terminals and logistics. We are consequently more resilient as we enter this new cycle.
The slowdown in the global economy is expected to continue weighing on our industry in the period ahead, but volumes carried are still robust. We remain committed to controlling our operating costs, and are continuing to focus on decarbonizing and digitalizing the supply chain to best meet our customers’ needs.”
The full numbers are here.
Change of strategy as a more 'hawkish' Maersk raids the charter market
Larger forwarders losing air freight market share to smaller rivals
Last-ditch GRI bid by carriers as weak spot rates drag down new contract rates
MSC and Maersk unwind transatlantic fleets as rates hit new low
HMM workers protest against 'hasty sale' to 'mid-sized concerns'
Wood pellets fuel new South Korea-Russia container service
2023 challenging for air cargo, say industry leaders – but what's next?
East coast dockers' union signals strike before contract talks start
Air and sea shippers weigh pros and cons of index-linked agreements
Mannson Freight launches live tracking for UK forwarder import deliveries
Hapag-Lloyd still making money, but faces challenges unless rates improve
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article