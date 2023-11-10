Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

CMA CGM: Q3 23 financial results

CMA CGM Rabelais Credit VesselFinder
CMA CGM Rabelais Credit VesselFinder
By

PRESS RELEASE 

November 10, 2023

– Further normalization of transport and logistics markets, return to 2019 pre-Covid conditions. 

– Revenue and operating profit for third-quarter 2023 down significantly year on year.  

– Financial strength to support the Group’s development, sustainability strategy. 

– Operating cost discipline maintained. 

The Board of Directors of the CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, met today under the chairmanship of Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, to review the financial statements for the third quarter of 2023.  

Commenting on the results for the period, Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the CMA CGM Group, said:  

“The industry continued to normalize in the third quarter, with a return to pre-pandemic market conditions. Our performance remained very solid however, confirming the relevance of our growth strategy in terminals and logistics. We are consequently more resilient as we enter this new cycle. 

The slowdown in the global economy is expected to continue weighing on our industry in the period ahead, but volumes carried are still robust. We remain committed to controlling our operating costs, and are continuing to focus on decarbonizing and digitalizing the supply chain to best meet our customers’ needs.”  

The full numbers are here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CMA CGM AGX MSC Port of Los Angeles Xeneta

    Most Read

    Change of strategy as a more 'hawkish' Maersk raids the charter market

    Larger forwarders losing air freight market share to smaller rivals

    Last-ditch GRI bid by carriers as weak spot rates drag down new contract rates

    MSC and Maersk unwind transatlantic fleets as rates hit new low

    The Mærsk results implosion

    HMM workers protest against 'hasty sale' to 'mid-sized concerns'

    Wood pellets fuel new South Korea-Russia container service

    2023 challenging for air cargo, say industry leaders – but what's next?

    East coast dockers' union signals strike before contract talks start

    Air and sea shippers weigh pros and cons of index-linked agreements

    Mannson Freight launches live tracking for UK forwarder import deliveries

    Hapag-Lloyd still making money, but faces challenges unless rates improve

    ONE consolidates its port terminal network, east and west

    No staff cuts at Yang Ming – 'it would be too harsh to lay off employees now'

    Financial battering for DHL GF in Q3 – 'but we expected that'

    Ocean carriers are driving the rates race to the bottom – 'they're all at it'