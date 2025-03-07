CMA CGM: $20bn investment in America’s maritime transportation, logistics & supply chain capabilities

Rodolphe Saadé pledges to help Trump revive US shipping – report
In a story headed ‘French Shipping Magnate Pledges to Help Trump Revive U.S. Shipping’, WSJ ...
PRESS RELEASE
CMA CGM Group Announces $20 Billion Investment in America’s Maritime Transportation, Logistics and Supply Chain Capabilities Over the Next Four Years
MSC port arm to buy Hutchison ports including Panama and Felixstowe
Carriers put on a brave face amid further decline in ocean spot rates
'Think again' call – China ship fee would double US export costs
Expect a shift in airfreight market as ecommerce changes tack
US Chinese ship penalties will hit transatlantic trade hardest – Soren Toft
K+N 'still number-one' in air and ocean – but it's not all good news
Liners cut long-haul sailings, but 'it won't be enough' to stop rates tumbling
Congestion at Asian and European ports keeping charter rates firm
CMA CGM posts 'solid' 2024 results, but sees choppy waters ahead
Kuehne + Nagel – another bad day at the office
U-turn on Canada/Mexico tariff delay – 'drugs still pouring in', says Trump
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article