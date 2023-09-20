HHLA, MSC, Hapag et al – 'mutually assured destruction'?
Staying on the rails
Dongwon Group’s founding honorary chairman Kim Jae-chul said yesterday that acquiring HMM would represent the pinnacle of his career.
Speaking to journalists after receiving an honorary doctorate from Hanyang University, it was the first time that Mr Kim (pictured above) publicly discussed Dongwon’s bid for HMM.
Dongwon, Pan Ocean parent Harim Group and logistics group LX International, are in the running to acquire the state’s majority interest in South Korea’s flagship box line. A preferred bidder is expected to be named by November.
Park Ki-hoon, ex-CEO of HMM competitor SM Line, which withdrew from the bid, has also been engaged by Dongwon as an advisor for the process. Dongwon, South Korea’s largest fishing company, has appointed Bain & Company as its due diligence advisor.
Mr Kim said he sees synergies between HMM and Dongwon’s container terminal operations, adding that Dongwon will develop HMM in the context of not just a business but also the entire shipping industry, such as the operation of eco-friendly ships.
After 50 years helming Dongwon, Mr Kim handed over control to his younger son, Kim Nam-jung, in 2019.
Mr Kim appeared unfazed about Dongwon’s lack of experience in commercial shipping, suggesting that the group’s fishing expertise could be transferred to HMM.
He said: “As a company that has been running its business at sea for a lifetime, Dongwon can run HMM better than anyone else.”
Mr Kim Nam-jung, who was present at the ceremony, told journalists that acquiring HMM will mark further progress for Dongwon, which runs a few container and multi-purpose terminals in Busan port, including a new facility in Busan New Port’s West Container Terminal that will open in early 2024.
He said: “I don’t see (the acquisition of HMM) as a competition with Harim or LX. I think Dongwon is ready for further development. If we take over HMM, we will develop the company with our strengths in eco-friendly vessels and port operations.
“We’re thinking about how we can support HMM to not only be a competitive company, but also to develop the industry.”
Mr Kim Nam-jung downplayed speculation that Dongwon would seek the help of financial services group Korea Investment Holdings, headed by his older brother Nam-goo, to raise funds, according to South Korean media reports. He said: “Neither my father nor my brother have discussed support for the acquisition price.”
South Korean media reports also suggested that Dongwon could issue bonds or sell stakes in its other affiliates to accumulate the war chest.
The HMM shares held by KDB and KOBC, potentially amounting to a 57.87% stake, are estimated to cost between $3.8bn and $7.6bn.
Staying on the rails
Danish ferry operator DFDS is set to expand its service network to the West Mediterranean ...
Not quite oven-ready
Spotting timeline and contenders
Container carriers have opened a flurry of new connections out of Indian east coast ports ...
Following its last three major acquisitions – UTi, Panalpina and Agility – DSV dismissed around ...
Record blanking as supply races ahead of demand in container shipping
Mechanics strike, and pilots may join in, as Cargolux stands firm on payouts
Logistics chiefs injured as aircraft crashes at Mumbai Airport
Carriers struggle as they pull capacity to boost floundering spot rates
Lithium batteries blamed for blaze at UK warehouse storing electric scooters
EXCLUSIVE: Top executive leaves DB Schenker
Cargolux unions stand firm, as striking workers reject claims by CEO
Evergreen steps up scrapping with two-ship sale as Indian steel prices firm
Maersk insists CMA CGM deal is not a change in green strategy
Flexport's Ryan Petersen talks to CNBC about product and profitability
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article