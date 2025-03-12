Bank of America Merrill Lynch: As the world and markets turn...

By LoadstarEditorial 12/03/2025

According to research from Bank of America Merrill Lynch:

– The profits cycle for large U.S. companies and policy tailwind from existing fiscal stimulus and deregulation remains supportive of economic growth and risk-assets in the near term with volatility likely as tariffs remain a concern;

– This month the GWIM ISC [Global Wealth & Investment Management Investment Strategy Committee] raised our allocation to global Equities relative to Fixed Income and upgraded International Developed Equities to neutral. Europe is benefiting from China’s improved ...

