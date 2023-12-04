AP Møller-Mærsk to invest more than $500m in integrated supply chain capabilities in Southeast Asia

Vertical integration – where mentality and numbers clash
Looking for answers
PRESS RELEASE
04 December 2023
– Investments part of Maersk’s global integrator strategy to strengthen footprint across warehousing and distribution, air, inland logistics, ocean and terminal to support the region’s emergence as a global production and consumption powerhouse.
– Approximately 480,000 sqm warehouse capacity to be added by 2026.
– Plans to build green fuel infrastructure, pilot biodiesel fuel, and introduce EV trucks by mid-2024.
Singapore – A.P. Moller-Maersk (Maersk) announced more than USD$500 million investment to expand its supply chain infrastructure to support Southeast Asia’s emergence as a global production hub and a consumption powerhouse. Maersk’s planned three-year investment will target its Logistics & Services arm, but at the same time, substantial amount of investment will also be channeled into its Ocean and Terminals infrastructure. The investment is expected to create job opportunities for local talents on top of automation efficiencies and scale the company’s existing network footprint in the region.
The full release is here.
More box ships diverting to Suez Canal routes as Panama restrictions tighten
Fleet-heavy ocean carriers also stuck with too many containers
Maersk diverts two vessels from Middle East region over attack fears
General airfreight in the doldrums – but charters are soaring
Failure of GRIs means a tough time for carriers in new-contract talks
Analysis: Deutsche Bahn's Schenker disposal – well, what disposal?
Deep Dive Podcast: The battle for control of Germany’s container ports
Carriers set course for new shores in search of profitable growth
Box lines plot a course for Indian trades as the economy grows
Maersk sails into the charter market as it prepares for independence
Now Korean seafarers try to stop HMM sale: 'don't forget Hanjin'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article