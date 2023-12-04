Sign up for our FREE newsletter
AP Møller-Mærsk to invest more than $500m in integrated supply chain capabilities in Southeast Asia

Maersk Box Photo
By

PRESS RELEASE 

04 December 2023

– Investments part of Maersk’s global integrator strategy to strengthen footprint across warehousing and distribution, air, inland logistics, ocean and terminal to support the region’s emergence as a global production and consumption powerhouse.

– Approximately 480,000 sqm warehouse capacity to be added by 2026.

– Plans to build green fuel infrastructure, pilot biodiesel fuel, and introduce EV trucks by mid-2024.

Singapore – A.P. Moller-Maersk (Maersk) announced more than USD$500 million investment to expand its supply chain infrastructure to support Southeast Asia’s emergence as a global production hub and a consumption powerhouse. Maersk’s planned three-year investment will target its Logistics & Services arm, but at the same time, substantial amount of investment will also be channeled into its Ocean and Terminals infrastructure. The investment is expected to create job opportunities for local talents on top of automation efficiencies and scale the company’s existing network footprint in the region.



