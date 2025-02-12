By LoadstarEditorial 12/02/2025

Bergé y Compañía and A.P. Moller Capital form a strategic partnership to grow BERGÉ into the leading ports infrastructure company in Iberia and Latin America

A.P. Moller Capital has signed a binding agreement to acquire a 51% stake in BERGÉ, a port infrastructure and logistics company of Bergé y Compañía, through a fund vehicle incubated by A.P. Moller Holding. This partnership aims to support the growth and development of BERGÉ to become the leading multipurpose port infrastructure company in Iberia and Latin America. Both partners have agreed to capitalize the company to invest in new opportunities in the coming years to enable the expansion of port activities in both Iberia and Latin America.

A.P. Moller Capital, through a fund vehicle incubated by A.P. Moller Holding, and Bergé y Compañía have today announced that they have entered into a binding agreement to become a shareholder in BERGÉ with a 51% stake through a fund under management. Both partners are committed to driving the long-term growth of BERGÉ and have agreed significant future investments to strengthen its position as a leading ports infrastructure and logistics company in Iberia and Latin America and meet growing demand.

The partnership between A.P. Moller Capital and Bergé y Compañía will permit BERGÉ to expand further in its growth trajectory with the added support of a strong partner like A.P. Moller Capital with deep experience in the wider logistics industry. BERGÉ will continue to grow in the multipurpose port sector in Iberia and Latin America and benefit from the combined industrial and financial expertise of both shareholders.

“A.P. Moller Capital is pleased to be invited by Bergé y Compañía into the shareholding of BERGÉ. Bergé y Compañía and BERGÉ have a unique history, experience and relations with customers and stakeholders across the port infrastructure and logistics value chain in Iberia and Latin America. Furthermore, A.P. Moller Capital and Bergé y Compañía have an aligned vision to grow BERGÉ into a leading ports infrastructure company in Iberia and Latin America.” – Joe Nielsen, partner at A.P. Moller Capital.