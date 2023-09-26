AP: Amazon sued by FTC & 17 states over allegations it inflates online prices and overcharges sellers

By LoadstarEditorial 26/09/2023

AP NEWS reports:

U.S. regulators and 17 states are suing Amazon over allegations the e-commerce behemoth abuses its position in the marketplace to inflate prices — on and off Amazon — overcharge sellers and stifle competition.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in federal court in Amazon’s home state of Washington, is the result of a yearslong investigation into the company’s businesses and one of the most significant legal challenges brought against it in its nearly 30-year history.

The Federal Trade Commission and states that joined the lawsuit allege Amazon is violating federal and state antitrust laws. They are asking the court to issue a permanent injunction that they say would prohibit Amazon from engaging in its unlawful conduct and loosen its “monopolistic control to restore competition.”

