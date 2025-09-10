Airfreight volumes 'surprisingly' robust, thanks to summer bump
“Surprisingly, summer has been okay, volume-wise,” said one European airfreight forwarder this week. “For us, June ...
Remember the old days, when mid-September in airfreight was characterised by Apple bagging all the freighter capacity? The iPhone5, in 2012, the iPhone6 in 2013 – as PC Mag wrote at the time: “Apple may have booked every cargo flight from China to the US ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article