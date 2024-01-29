Cosco hit by $2m compensation claim for 'unfair' D&D charges
Cosco is facing a $2bn compensation claim after a complaint of unfair application of detention ...
Dan Muscatello, a “pillar” of the air cargo community, passed away last week. He held a variety of leadership roles over the years.
Managing director of airport consultancy Landrum & Brown for some 20 years, Mr Muscatello was also manager of air cargo programmes for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. He also founded DBM Aviation Consulting, and had a stint on the steering group of the Airports Council International’s air cargo committee.
According to Douglas Bañez, MD of Hubpoint Strategic Advisors, writing on social media, Mr Muscatello “led groundbreaking and highly regarded projects for dozens of major airports in the US and abroad”.
He added: “Dan had an outstanding work ethic and provided clients with sound, truthful advice. He was also a gifted writer and public speaker.”
You can read a selection of recollections about Mr Muscatello from former colleagues and friends on Flying Typers, here.
Two Maersk box ships come under fire in latest Houthi missile attack
Gemini 'hub & spoke' plan may give rival carriers an edge at ports
Emissions soaring as cargo patterns shift due to Red Sea crisis
THE Alliance carriers move to calm customer nerves after Hapag defection
What on earth is going on at Schiphol?
Middle East land bridge offers 'express' solution to extended shipping transits
EXCLUSIVE: CMA CGM – French roulette in the air ahead of Bolloré closing
Asia-Europe spot rates level out as CNY doldrums come into view
Charter market heats up – carriers could need up to 200 extra ships
The watershed DB Schenker sale – 'hearing this, heard that?'
From bull to bear: Kuehne out of favour, DSV preferred
Red Sea: buoyant demand for sea-air, but sea-to-air shift treads water
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article