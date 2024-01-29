By Alex Lennane 29/01/2024

Dan Muscatello, a “pillar” of the air cargo community, passed away last week. He held a variety of leadership roles over the years.

Managing director of airport consultancy Landrum & Brown for some 20 years, Mr Muscatello was also manager of air cargo programmes for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. He also founded DBM Aviation Consulting, and had a stint on the steering group of the Airports Council International’s air cargo committee.

According to Douglas Bañez, MD of Hubpoint Strategic Advisors, writing on social media, Mr Muscatello “led groundbreaking and highly regarded projects for dozens of major airports in the US and abroad”.

He added: “Dan had an outstanding work ethic and provided clients with sound, truthful advice. He was also a gifted writer and public speaker.”

