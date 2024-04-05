ABC: Beebird Logistics courier company vanishes, leaves hundreds of customers in limbo

By LoadstarEditorial 05/04/2024

AUSTRALIAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION reports:

A courier company operating in Perth has all but vanished, potentially leaving hundreds of customers’ packages — many worth hundreds to thousands of dollars — unaccounted for.

Beebird Logistics has provided a direct mail service between Australia and China since 2017.

The ABC understands the company has failed to deliver many of its customers’ parcels sent to China almost half a year ago.

The few successful deliveries have been plagued with months-long delays, raising safety concerns for customers who sent consumables and perishables.

Lin Zhu is one of 250 people who have joined an online group where customers have been sharing their experiences…

