A: Tariffs: could 'liberation day' shackle the global economy?

By LoadstarEditorial 04/04/2025

Allianz published research according to which:

US President Donald Trump’s “liberation day” has brought a huge ramp-up in tariffs that some investors fear could sink the global economy. We think the economic impact will be significant – shaving at least 1% off global output – and further escalation of the trade conflict would raise the risk of a recession.

Key takeaways

– The Trump administration’s announcement of a 10% universal levy and higher duties on major trading partners is likely to prompt continued ...

